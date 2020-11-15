A NEW localised food delivery mobile application is launching in a seaside town for takeaway food fans and small businesses.
Clacton Eats, which will become available to use later this year, is set to change the way residents consume food on a local level.
Similar to the likes of Just Eat and Deliveroo, the software will allow peckish foodies to place their orders online, before seeing them dropped at their doorstep.
Unlike its more established tech rivals, however, Clacton Eats will predominately focus on providing a platform for more local eateries.
The likes of My Big Fat Greek Taverna has already signed-up to be part of the new scheme, with many more expected to follow suit.
The app is currently a work in progress, but is expected to launch before the year is out.
To find out more visit facebook.com/clactoneats.