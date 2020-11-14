A PAIR of Samaritan sisters are hoping their hard work will help to bring joy to poor children across the globe during the festive season.
Gemma, 24, and Hannah Dierkx, 21, from Clacton, have managed to fill an impressive 29 shoeboxes with a variety of Christmas gifts and essential items.
Each of the generous packages, which have been fittingly covered in jolly wrapping paper, are made-up of presents donated by friends and family members.
Everything from colouring books and pens to toys and toothbrushes are included in the shoeboxes, which will now be sent to different children throughout the world.
Gemma and Hannah’s proud mum, Lisa, said: “They have had generous donations from family and friends who they can’t thank enough.
“It was a challenge for my daughters and took a lot of time, but they said it was worth every moment and penny.
“I’m so proud of them, and they said they wish they could see the children’s faces when they open them.”