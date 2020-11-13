THE owner of a hand car wash business has called for parity with petrol stations.

Adriatic Leshi, who has run Avni in Wellesley Road, Clacton, for around ten years, is mystified why he cannot operate a reduced service during the latest lockdown.

Mr Avni had seven full time staff when the latest announcement was made by Boris Johnson and he has already lost two employees who have chosen to go and work on farms picking fruit.

He hopes that no more will go over the next month and feels that his business could carry on safely.

“We lost three months during the first lockdown but used the time to improve our site and facilities as well as put in measures to combat Covid,” he said.

“We all wear gloves and masks and have sanitizer available to anyone who wants it.”

Mr Leshi said that he completely accepts it would mean a restricted service and would be happy with that provided they could reopen.

“We would obviously not be able to clean the inside of cars as that would involve a greater risk,” he added.

“I would be more than happy if we could just clean the outside of cars – which would mean no contact with customer.

“They could then put the money in a bucket or box and drive off safely. I just want to keep the business going and my staff in work.

“This lockdown is only supposed to be for four weeks, but we all know that that it could be longer.”

Mr Leshi said that mechanical car washes at petrol stations are still working and he would be offering exactly the same service.

He believes it is only fair that either both or neither should be in operation during lockdown.