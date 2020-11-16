BUSINESSES have been told that a council is working as fast as it can to pay out Covid-19 financial support.

Tendring Council said initial guidance has been received on a number of business support schemes, both covering the initial period when Essex entered Tier 2 restrictions on 24 October and the new national measures which began on November 5.

There are four schemes in total – one mandatory, with the others having an element of local discretion – but more detailed guidance is still awaited.

Council leader Neil Stock said the council was already working through the information it has.

“We understand what a difficult and uncertain time this is for businesses, both in terms of whether or not they can operate and how under the new measures with guidance in some sectors still coming in, and in terms of what financial support is available," he said.

“Our systems are being recalibrated with the new information as it arrives, and we are poised to pay out grants to businesses as soon as we can.”

Businesses with a rateable value under £15,000 that were ordered to close under new national measures will receive a grant of £1,334 or £2,000 for those under £51,000 and £3,000 for those over £51,000.

Further guidance is being sought as to whether a business is eligible if it is closed but operating a click-and-collect or delivery service.

Mr Stock added: “In terms of schemes where we have some discretion, we want to make sure we help local firms as much as we can.

"Part of that will be about trying to cover areas not covered by mandatory schemes, so we do not want to rush through criteria until we have all the details."

For details of business support go to tendringdc.gov.uk/coronavirus.