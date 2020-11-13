A COMEDIC author from north Essex has released his new compilation book which pokes fun at both society and the government.
Paul Diggens is a former civil servant and Post Office employee from Elmstead Market, who has just published his latest paperback, Amphigouri.
The 180-page book, which also boasts the sub-title A Comedy of Errors for Laughter, is comprised of 'funnies' he has collected since the 1970s.
It also includes photocopied instructions and circulars which Mr Diggens has amassed throughout his life, which have been rewritten with a comedic tone.
Divided into ten sections, the publication covers a magnitude of topics, such as unfortunate errors, change, relationships, sex, and a variety of other tales.
Making fun of today's society and modern day democracy, Mr Diggens believes the content of book is as worryingly relevant today as it previously was.
He said: “I began collecting photocopied ‘funnies’ in the 1970s and over the years have stored them in a box file.
"The gems of the past are so relevant today and the amusement is top class.
"This is a book you can check out for a few minutes while travelling on trains and planes or pick up at any-time for a good hearty laugh.”
Paul Diggens' Amphigouri: A Comedy of Errors for Laughter, which has been published by Arena Books, is available now from Amazon, Waterstones, and WHSmith for £14.99.