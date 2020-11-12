THE pandemic may have altered the way this year’s Remembrance Sunday could be observed, but it did not stop people from honouring our fallen war heroes.
In Clacton, Walton, Brightlingsea and Frinton, groups of people and veterans gathered at Covid-secure ceremonies where they paid respects while socially distancing.
All of the remembrance service’s poignantly saw the laying of poppy wreaths, while others opted to pay tribute to our brave soldiers from the safety of their own homes or on their doorsteps.
Lest We Forget.