THE weekend closures of the A12 is set to be extended to Mondays and Fridays.

It means the northbound carriageway between Marks Tey and Boreham will be closed for four days from 8pm tomorrow (Thursday, November 12).

It will reopen at 6am on Tuesday, November 17.

Traffic will be diverted towards Chelmsford along the A130 before heading along the A120 past Braintree and to Marks Tey where drivers can rejoin the A12.

The closure is in place because Highways England is resurfacing the A12 between junction 22 at Witham and junction 24 at Kelvedon.

Bosses had planned to carry out the work at weekends but plan to take advantage of the national lockdown by putting in further closures.

A spokesman said: "Drivers are advised to plan-ahead if they are intending to use the A12 this month, as Highways England takes advantage of lower traffic levels in the national lockdown to press ahead with essential upgrades.

"With traffic levels on the A12 reduced by 25 per cent, Highways England will be working extended hours to improve the road surface in Essex, which will help reduce the time needed to complete the scheme and minimise the number of closures needed."

Bosses say the extended closures mean the work will be completed on December 1 - three weeks earlier than planned.

It is hoped the northbound carriageway will have been resurfaced by the time the A12 reopens on Tuesday.

Work will then take place on the southbound carriageway when further closures are put in place.

The road will be closed between 8pm on Thursday, November 19 until 6am on Tuesday, November 24.

A similar closure will be in place from November 26 to December 1.

Highways England says the work is needed as the existing concrete surface, which was laid in the 1960s, only last for 50 years.

As well as resurfacing and repairing potholes the project will also see replacement kerbs installed, new road markings and studs laid, and drains cleared.

For more information, visit highwaysengland.co.uk/A12concrete.