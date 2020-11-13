A CHOIR is aiming to raise £10,000 for the Royal British Legion to support its Poppy Appeal.

The Essex-based Buskerteers have teamed up with Britain’s Got Talent finalists the D-Day Darlings to release their own version of Pack Up Your Troubles.

Due to the latest lockdown measures, there are no poppy sellers on our streets for the first time in the history of the Poppy Appeal.

So the team is asking for £1 donations to help them achieve their goal.

In just four days, they have raised more than £6,000 and the video has been shared 800 times.

Andrew Small, who set up the choir, said: “I’m blown away by the response we’ve had so far.

“I really believe we can do this – but we can’t do it on our own.

“We need all the help we can get. So even if you don’t have a pound to spare, you could help us by spreading the word and sharing the video.

“I’m extremely proud of the choir. I asked them to film themselves singing our version of Pack Up Your Troubles at home and send me the video.

“I was then able to collate all of the videos and voices to make the amazing video that we have.

“They sound amazing. The audio and the blend of the choir has come out amazingly well considering it’s all from smart phones and tablet devices.

“If you’d like to help our campaign, you can donate a pound via our fundraising link and share our video.”

Andrew formed Buskerteers Choir in January to raise money for charity through busking.

Those dreams were shattered when the UK was put into lockdown, so he pioneered the virtual choir and released a campaign to raise £30,000 for the NHS.

After the success of their first campaign, the Buskerteers were contacted by the BBC for a performance to mark VE Day 75.

To view the video, search for Buskerteers Choir on YouTube.