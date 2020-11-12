A well-known quiz master and radio presenter who has collected every single in the last 60 years, is searching for three more to make his collection complete.

Kevin Briggs, known as Maldon's 'Kind of Quizzes' for organising countless pub quizzes in the district, has collected nearly every single in the Top 75 Chart since November 1952.

But he needs three more to make his collection complete.

The man behind The Maldon and District Quiz Leagues, also now presents a virtual pub quiz and music programme on Caroline Community Radio 94.7FM.

Kevin said: "With the introduction of CDs in the mid-80s. I started buying music in this format up to 2007 when I began downloading.

The first single he brought was ‘I Was Kaiser Bill’s Batman’ by Whistling Jack Smith.

During his DJ career he went on to buy and collect as many singles as he could.

"I now have around 265,000 singles and albums on various formats in my collection and this increases weekly.

Kevin stored the collection in his garage, but it outgrew the space. Six years ago he had to make the decision to either reduce the size of his collection … or build an extension.

“After a lot of thought I decided to go along with the extension, although it is now getting to the stage where it’s difficult to find space there,” he said.

His collected boats every Chart Top 75 single from 1952 to 2020, with the exception of three- 'Missguided' by Dyverse, ‘Take Me Home’ by Everstrong and ‘Soopa Hoopz’ by Soopa Hoopz.

He added: "“These three were minor hits in the early 2000s and spent only one week in the singles chart. If anyone can help me get hold of copies of these it would be greatly appreciated."

Kevin presents the popular Pub Quiz and music programme every Thursday from 8-10pm on Caroline Community Radio.

If you can help him find these three elusive singles, email hello@carolinecommunityradio.co.uk