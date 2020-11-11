TOWN centre shopkeepers in Clacton are vowing to battle on to keep trading despite the second Covid-19 lockdown.

Many businesses have found 2020 a struggle, but some are refusing to roll over and are working harder than ever to keep going.

Now non-essential shops have an extra hurdle to jump as they are asked to close to reduce the transmission of Covid-19 throughout November.

Gemma Veale, the owner of Little’Uns on Rosemary Road, said: “We have been working extremely hard since the announcement on Saturday to try to get our stock online and through our social media pages. It's been a difficult time since opening in September, but we are grateful for people wanting to support local shops and visiting us since we’ve opened.

“We want to let people know that we are still trading, and you can visit our website and social media pages to view our Christmas gifts, toys and clothing.

"Christmas is such an important time, so we are hoping that we can still provide people with their gifts.

“If shoppers wish to reserve items and pay at a later date, we are happy to help and we are also offering collections and delivery service."

Tendring Council’s Shop Safe campaign, which launched in the summer and is funded by the Government’s Reopening High Streets Safely Fund, has been working with local businesses to encourage people to shop local and support their high streets.

Councillor Mary Newton, cabinet member for business and economic growth said: “One of our main priorities is to support local businesses.

"Obviously, we want to keep our town centres thriving but at the moment we are encouraging people only to go out shopping for essential items.

“However, people can still shop locally and support their community in the safety of their own home.

Businesses are working really hard to continue trading at this important time of year by getting online and providing collection and delivery services.”

Two virtual Shopping Events have been organised on the council's Shop Safe Tendring Christmas Facebook group on Wednesday, November 18, from 5pm to 8pm and on Saturday, November 21, from 10am to 4pm.

It is hoped that businesses can inform shoppers of their plans to trade safely, whether that is shopping online, collections and delivery.

It also assists shoppers wishing to shop safely at home.

More information about Shop Safe can be found at tendringdc.gov.uk/shopsafe and businesses who want to get involved in the campaign can contact enquire@socialcreatives.co.uk.