FORGET Covid. Instead, it was a case of cupid for a pair of lovebirds whose relationship blossomed during lockdown.

Sammy-Jo Nelder, 34, and boyfriend Jordan Amos, 37, had their first date on March 1 - just before Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the public to stay at home because of Covid-19.

They decided to lockdown together and their relationship flourished.

Eight months on they are living together in Manningtree, having given up their own houses, and battening down the hatches once again.

Miss Nelder said: “We’re madly in love and thankful to have each other, during such a rough time.

“Jordan and I hit it off straight away.

“When the first lockdown was announced, he asked if I wanted to come and live with him.

“It was quick, of course, but didn’t feel that way. I trusted my gut and am so glad I did, because we’re very happy.”

“Jordan’s very kind. We’ve got the same sense of humour and are on the same wavelength.

“We get each other and have a lot of fun.”

Miss Nelder, who grew up in Frinton, was living in Ipswich while Mr Amos, 37 and from Wivenhoe, was in Colchester.

Now they live together in Manningtree.

“It’s crazy how quickly things have happened but I can’t imagine life before him,” added Miss Nelder.

“People may think we’ve rushed into it but we don’t feel that way.

“We’re very happy and the honeymoon period hasn’t fizzled out, despite the stresses and strains of the pandemic.

“I’ve never felt like this before.”