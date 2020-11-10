An Essex town has one of the lowest coronavirus infection rates in the whole country.
According to the latest data, Maldon is the safest town in Essex when it comes to infection rates.
The district, currently has an infection rate of just 52.4 cases per 100,000 people.
This makes it the least infection place in Essex and the fourth least infected area in England.
Only Hastings in East Sussex, Torridge in Devon and North Norfolk have lower numbers.
The latest figures analyse the confirmed cases in the seven days leading up to November 5.
Here are the infection rates for the rest of Essex
Brentwood- 188.3
Thurrock- 146.8
Southend-on-Sea- 114.7
Basildon- 108.4
Colchester- 104.3
Chelmsford- 100.9
Braintree-85.2
Harlow- 85.0
Tendring- 61.4