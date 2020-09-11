Clacton and Frinton Gazette
Boris Johnson says it's still 'early days' for coronavirus vaccine - recap

Covid vaccine: Boris Johnson to hold press conference - recap

By Daisy Smith

Last updated:

  • Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be holding a press conference later today, this comes after the nationwide lockdown came into force on Thursday (November 5).
  • He will be joined by deputy chief medical officer Professor Jonathon Van-Tam and Brigadier Joe Fossey.
  • This also comes after pharmaceutical company Pfizer has announced its coronavirus vaccine candidate is more than 90 per cent effective in preventing Covid-19 during a major trial.
