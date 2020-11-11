A YOUNG dancer who has been performing since the age of three has sent a letter to Boris Johnson passionately pleading with him to reopen rehearsal studios.

Millie Winslett, 15, from Clacton, attends a small dance school called the Dance Foundation, where she practises and perfects her ballet moves.

Since the implementation of the second national lockdown, the arts company has had to close its door and move all lessons online, using video calling applications.

Although Millie feels fortunate that she can still, to a degree, fulfil her love of dancing via virtual means, she admits it is not quite as enjoyable as learning in person.

She said: “We were truly devastated when it was announced that we would have to close again, leaving our only option to return to do doing classes on Zoom.

“But many dance schools may not have this opportunity, and when online, there are a number of problems, including music delay, which affect our learning.

“Many do not have access to a device with Zoom so, therefore, have no other option than to not learn.

“This is not the case in schools, so why should it be in dance schools? I also feel a lot safer at my dance studio, than I do at my school.”

Inspiringly vocal Millie has now sent a letter directly to the Prime Minister with the hope of changing his mind regarding the closure of dance facilities.

She says being able to attend a professional studio, in real life, provides young people like her with an escapism, which right now they so desperately need.

“Dance is something I feel very passionate about and it is a major part of my life and I would be lost without it,” she says, in her letter.

“When everything is piled upon you with the stress of school exams, and when your mental health may take a turn for the worst, dance will be there to brighten our spirits.

“Dance is an educational art form, so as long as we are attending school, why can’t we be attending our dance classes too?

“I understand how difficult the times are right now, but, with all this in mind, can you consider keeping dancing schools open?”

Boris John has yet to respond to Millie’s letter.