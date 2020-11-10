DETAILED blueprints have been submitted for a controversial development of more than 130 homes on farmland.

Outline plans for the 132-home estate on a 21-acre site between Valley Farm Holiday Park, in Valley Road, Clacton, and Happy Valley Bowling Club, in Sladbury’s Lane, Holland-on-Sea, were approved by a Government planning inspector on appeal in 2017.

The plans, which include a new sports field, as well as a new access road and roundabout from Sladbury’s Lane, were originally reject by Tendring Council in 2015.

Residents had fought for more than ten years to prevent homes from being built in Sladbury’s Lane, which they believe cannot cope with extra traffic. They also fear it will increase the risk of flooding.

Proposals to earmark greenfield land along the country lane for homes in 2011 were dropped after more than 5,000 people signed petitions opposing development.

Ward councillor Joy Broderick said: “Residents are furious this development of 132 homes was ever allowed.

“Sladbury’s Lane is a country lane and it cannot cope with more traffic.

“The decision of our local planning committee was overruled by the planning inspector despite the fact 5,000 people have called for homes not to be built on the land.

“This is going to make residents’ lives a misery.

“A lot of them are elderly and they’ll be taking their lives in their hands every time they back out of their driveways.

“We still feel ignored by the planning inspector. We might as well have not bothered fighting it all.”

Robert Giles has now submitted detailed plans for the development, which will include three one-bedroom homes, 48 two-bedroom homes, 62 three-bedroom homes and 19 four-bedroom homes.

A report said a considerable proportion of the properties will be bungalows and 40 per cent will be affordable homes.

There will also be more than ten acres of public space including a wildflower meadow, a new wetland area and a new children’s play area.

A report by the developer said: “This proposal for 132 much-needed new homes follows the main principles set out in the outline permission allowed in appeal.

“As per the conclusions of the appeal, this scheme will have no unacceptable affect on the character of the landscape or the adjacent neighbourhoods and will not cause coalescence.

“The housing provides considerable social and environmental benefits in the form of a large public open space and measures to increase biodiversity.”

Tendring Council is expected to make a decision on the plans by by January 8.