A COUNCIL’S plans to fight the “climate emergency” could include building a £3 million solar farm in a bid to be carbon neutral by 2030.

Tendring Council set up a working party, supported by experts, to look at ways of achieving the reduction in the authority’s carbon footprint after declaring a “climate emergency” in the wake of the Extinction Rebellion protests last year.

The move came after Steve Kelly, 56, held a one-man protest outside Clacton town hall every Friday for months to highlight the issue.

An action plan has now been put together, which moots plans for the council to spend £7.3 million over the ten year period to become net carbon zero.

But the plan are expected to save almost £1 million each year in energy efficiencies.

The report, due to be discussed by the council’s cabinet on Friday, moots plans for a 5MW photovoltaic solar farm - which with today’s technology could be as large as five football pitches.

Consultants APSE Energy calculated that such a solar farm could generate 4,800,000kWh of electricity, offsetting 710 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

The plans could also include spending £2.5 million to transition the council’s fleet to electric vehicles by 2030, purchasing renewable electricity and ensuring all newly constructed council-controlled buildings have net zero emissions.

If the plan is approved by the council, each “intervention” will still need to be agreed, subject to a detailed business case.

Working group chairman Alan Coley said: “Becoming a net zero council by 2030 is going to be a challenge but one that is achievable with good planning and budgeting.”

“At the same time we will seek to influence others in the district to join us in our challenge.”

Council leader Neil Stock added: “We are bringing forward some ambitious projects and this is clearly one of them.

“It is important that climate change becomes embedded in our day to day business and a consideration in all our decision making.

“We may not always be able to take the green option but we will certainly consider it and this action plan gives us the framework to do that.”

Mr Kelly said he was disappointed with the plan.

“When you look at the figures it’s just £7.5 million over ten years to make savings of £1 million a year,” he said. “That’s not actually investing in our future.

“Not taking the green option is not the moral option in my view. This is a climate emergency, yet they’ve taken 14 months to come up with this.”