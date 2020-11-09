Drivers across England are being warned that driving during lockdown could invalidate their insurance.

With England currently being under lockdown until December 2, people are being told to stay at home and only leave for specific reasons.

The Government has published 32 pages of regulations including exceptions to the general stay-at-home message.

Specific reasons include education, for recreational purposes or to buy food and other essential items.

People being found to have left their home for any illegitimate reason could be fined £200 by the police.

If you have an accident while you’re out, you may find your car insurance policy won’t cover the damage and you could end up paying thousands of pounds for repairs.

Florence Codjoe, of website Uswitch.com, said: “You could end up paying thousands for ­repairs.

"If you’re unsure about cover during lockdown speak to your insurer for clarification.”

She also warned drivers not to cancel insurance unless they have off-street parking, as it's illegal to park on the road without it - reports Mirror Online.

Specialist motoring lawyer Nick Freeman, known as Mr Loophole for helping celeb clients facing driving charges, said: “Essential travel is largely defined as ­shopping for necessities, picking up medical supplies, caring for a vulnerable person and getting to and from work if you cannot do so from home.

"Anything else is not really acceptable. If you have an accident and can’t prove your journey was essential your ­insurance may be void.”

John Neill, of Castle Insurance Services, said: “If it’s a non-­essential journey and being used ­outside the terms of the policy then there may be grounds for an insurer to reject a claim.”

