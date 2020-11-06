THE director of a seafront restaurant which could lose its licence after violent incidents claims allegations stem from “jealousy and racial discrimination” from rivals.

Police have been called to Kassaba Turkish Grill, in Marine Parade East, Clacton, at least nine times since July 4 and labelled the venue as the “epicentre of violence” in the town’s night-time economy.

Alleged incidents at the spot included brawls between large groups, involving bottles and furniture being used as weapons, and reports of underage drinking.

Essex Police submitted an application for a review of the venue’s licence after blaming poor management for the incidents and a hearing was held by Tendring Council’s licensing sub-committee on Wednesday.

Baktash Roohrawan, director of Kassaba, previously told the Gazette it is not to blame for trouble in the street, that security guards were introduced following discussions with the council and there had been no underage drinking at the site.

Solicitor Ian Seeley, representing Kassaba, said the restaurant accepted four of the incidents happened but said it was not specifically at fault, nor did it justify the licence being revoked.

Mr Seeley said: “Mr Roohrawan has the strong view he is the victim of racial abuse and racial discrimination by the Pink Palace Hotel.

“Various people from local businesses have threatened to attack him. The police have records of this but no action has been taken.”

He added that there were no allegations made until after the apparent success of the venue after Covid-19 restrictions were eased.

Charmaine Gibson, manager of the neighbouring Pink Palace Hotel, refuted Mr Roohrawan’s claims.

She said: “We are a family-run hotel and the majority of our customers have children. We don’t open the hotel bar to the public as such, it’s used by the hotel residents.

“There is no jealousy on our side. When the Kassaba was first taken over we actually helped them – we had a good starting relationship.

“But unfortunately after lockdown it became known as the place to go for the younger generation to drink.”

Essex Police called for the venue’s licence to be revoked.

The licensing sub-committee adjourned the meeting to deliberate in private and is expected to publish its decision next week.