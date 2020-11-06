POLICE have appealed for witnesses after a fracas in which a man and a women were attacked.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a distressed woman fleeing from a car before she was viciously attacked by the occupants of the vehicle.

Police were called to Oxford Road, Clacton, shortly after 5.30pm on Tuesday following reports of an altercation involving a woman and three men.

According to eyewitnesses, members of the public intervened in a bid to protect the woman with some people alleged to have rushed to the scene with bats.

As a result of the incident, Essex Police said a 26-year-old man was assaulted.

However, the three men and a woman involved in the incident had left the area before officers arrived.

A spokesman for Essex Police added: “Officers spoke to the victim and witnesses.

“They carried out a search of the area for the people involved in the earlier altercation but could not trace them.”

Scott Pepper, who is the director of operations for the Counter Crime Partnership - a communication network for retailers, entertainment venues and organisations in the Clacton area - said one of his team was the first to respond.

After being alerted to the fracas, Mr Pepper, who is also the head of Tendring Security, rushed to the scene before conducting searches across the town in a bid to find the woman involved.

“I am told a young lady apparently escaped from a car and then two male occupants were seen to physically beat her at the roadside,” he said.

“Residents then came to her defence and she managed to escape, but I am not sure of the final outcome.

“We did go looking for the girl, but with no luck. I woke up this morning worrying for her.

“Our team member has never called for urgent assistance before, but described the scene as being ‘like Beirut’.

“Apparently some of the people who came out from the house to help had bats and everything, so it was quite messy.”

Essex Police is now appealing to anyone with information to call 101 quoting incident 913 of November 3 or file a report online at essex.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.