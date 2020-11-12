Never has there been a better time to help support your local community. We’ve all found 2020 a challenge, and no more so than our shops and businesses. The thought of Christmas, the most wonderful time of year for some traders, has kept shop owners going throughout the year. However, the recent lockdown throughout November has been a setback. Not one to be defeated, the spirited Essex folk are fighting back. Fighting for their livelihoods. They need your help.

Shops have been working extremely hard to continue trading for Christmas; improving websites, creating online shops and promoting themselves on social media. Keen owners have decided to offer deliveries and collections to make shopping safe for people who want to support their local towns, economy and businesses.

Olivia Reilly from Little Boat Gifts in Brightlingsea said, “We have been working tirelessly since the announcement of lockdown to improve our online shop. We obviously need to keep trading, but we didn’t want to let our loyal customers down either. We thank our customers for supporting us and we look forward to opening our doors to people again soon.”

Tendring District Council’s Shop Safe campaign, which launched in the summer and is funded by the Government’s Reopening High Streets Safely Fund, has been working with local businesses to encourage people to shop local and support their high streets. The Council have even created a new Facebook Group for businesses to promote their products as a safe option for shoppers.

Councillor Mary Newton, TDC Cabinet Member for Business and Economic Growth said: “One of our main priorities is to support local businesses. Obviously, we want to keep our town centres thriving but at the moment we are encouraging people only to go out shopping for essential items.

“However, people can still shop locally and support their community in the safety of their own home. Businesses are working really hard to continue trading at this important time of year.”

Two Virtual Shopping Events have been organised on the Facebook Group on Wednesday 18th November from 5pm-8pm and on Saturday 21st November from 10am-4pm. Businesses can inform shoppers of their plans to trade safely, whether that is shopping online, collections and delivery. It also assists shoppers wishing to shop safely at home.

More information about Shop Safe can be found at www.tendringdc.gov.uk/shopsafe and businesses who want to get involved in the campaign can contact enquire@socialcreatives.co.uk to share details of their arrangements.