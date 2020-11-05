A SHOPPING outlet has confirmed which of its stores will remain open for click and collect orders during the second lockdown.

New rules have been enforced across the whole of England from today in a bid to slow the spread of Covid-19.

A lockdown will be in place for four weeks and means non-essential retailers, restaurants, pubs and leisure facilities will be closed until December 3.

Some exceptions are being made for eateries or businesses providing delivery or online shopping options.

Braintree Village says the majority of its shops are now closed under the lockdown rules.

But the Holland and Barrett shop remains open under normal trading hours and is accepting walk-in shoppers.

Meanwhile the Hollister, Le Creuset and Wildwood shops will be open for click and collect orders only.

Hollisters is open from 12pm to 6pm all week, while Le Creuset is open during usual centre hours.

Wildwood is open Monday to Sunday from 12pm to 8.30pm.

All other shops at the centre are closed.

A statement posted on Braintree Village's website adds: "All the safety measures that we have had in place since reopening back in June will be continuing.

"This includes signage, posters, announcements, and floor markings to help our guests maintain social distancing.

"Hand sanitising stations are available throughout Braintree Village.

"Although we expect significantly fewer guests to be at Braintree Village during this lockdown period our environmental teams will continue to carry out frequent, extensive cleaning with a focus on key touch points."

Bosses say the outlet is only open for click and collect purposes and customers should not use it to exercise.

For more information, visit braintree-village.com.