England is now under a month-long lockdown lasting between November 5 until December 2 - but will some of our favourite food chains be open?

As a result of the lockdown, non-essential businesses have had to close - such as beauty salons, pubs, restaurants and hairdressers.

However, some have been allowed to remain open providing they offer a takeaway, delivery or click and collect services.

We've put together what each company have said.

Nando's

In an email to chicken fans, Nando's said: "The good news is this ain't our first rodeo and while the weather might be a bit less lovely, it just means more time for TV shows and snacks on the sofa. If that's not a win, what is?

"Sure, there's a bit more space between us, but we won't let that stop you sorting those peri-peri cravings.

"As of Thursday 5th November, we might be temporarily closed for Eat-in, but Collect and Delivery are still a go. See, told you we've got you covered.

"If you're popping by to pick up, we'll make sure you're kept as safe as possible with several measures we've put in place. (Just make sure you check our opening times first - we've made them a little more flexible). Make sure you check your confirmation email when you order and please follow the process.

"Don't forget, you can still redeem your Nando's Card rewards with Collect, because no amount of national lockdown would stop free Nando's!

"For now, stay safe, we hope to see you soon and hey... at least no one can judge you for your spice level at home."

McDonald's

There is good news for fans of McDonald's - as the fast-food chain will keep its drive-thru branches open during the lockdown.

However, all dine-in areas will be closed.

Paul Pomroy, chief executive of McDonald's UK said: "At 00:01am on Thursday (November 5) we will close our dining areas across England but, in line with government guidance, we will remain open for takeaway, Drive-thru and McDelivery via Uber Eats and Just Eat.

"We remain committed to ensure that our people can come to work safely, whilst continuing to serve the communities in which we operate. In some restaurants, our operating hours and services may vary."

Greggs

Those looking to get their festive bake fix will be pleased to know the bakery chain will remain open for takeaway and delivery orders via JustEat, the Greggs website or the Greggs Rewards app.

While branches will remain open for customers to go in and buy food and drink, seating areas will be closed.

KFC

KFC have confirmed that they will remain open for takeaway and delivery throughout the month-long lockdown.

Some of KFC's drive-thru branches will also stay open.

Orders can be made through the KFC app, or through UberEats, JustEat and on Deliveroo.

Subway

In an update to customers on their Facebook page, Subway said: "The majority of our stores are still open for takeout and delivery, but we know some people will need a pick-me-up more than others, so for the next four weeks we'll be looking out for lunchtime SOS messages."

Subway added that they will deliver 'a little gift to a lucky few' to those who tweet #SendOutSubs along with the username of someone who deserves one of their sandwiches.