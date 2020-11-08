CHRISTMAS is the most magical time of the year, but the extent to which this festive season can be truly enjoyed has been threatened by coronavirus.

As a country now in lockdown, it remains unknown whether or not we will be able to legally celebrate alongside our friends and family come December 25.

But, in an attempt to provide an ounce of escapism from the depressing pandemic, bosses at Colchester Zoo have remained determined to bring about Christmas cheer.

The attraction, which has struggled financially since Covid-19 latched onto our lives in March, is currently closed, but is set to offer bundles of festive fun when it reopens.

The Santa Experience may not be able to take place this year, but here are some of the other magical events you will hopefully be able to enjoy from December 12.

Christmas Road Train

Departing from the extravagantly titled Lost Madagascar Express Station, the Christmas Road Train will offer up glorious views of the zoo.

The 10-minute long journey will also be sound-tracked by everyone’s favourite Christmas songs, so you can truly get into the spirit of the season.

The Enchanted Woodland

From the All Saints Church, travel through the magical woodland and discover the zoo’s fairy and pixie homes, from learning all about their special powers.

Reindeers

Reindeers epitomise the mystique of Christmas, and at Colchester Zoo, they are one of the most popular attractions every year.

For 2020, they have once again returned, and are looking forward to showing off their sweeping antlers and thick coats to guests at the All Saints Church.

Glowing Attractions

If nothing else, visiting the zoo to simply take in the awe-inspiring illuminations is worth the trip, and will overwhelm you with the true sparkle of Christmas.

Be it the twinkling lights, or the beautifully lit life-size animal sculptures, the myriad of festive scenes will really elevate Colchester Zoo to a whole new level extraordinary.

Colchester Zoo’s magical Christmas attractions will be to be enjoyed on December 12 and 13, and then from December 19 to December 24.

To find out more CLICK HERE.