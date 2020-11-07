AN aggregates firm’s plans to expand its operations to a new industrial park in Clacton have been given the green light.
Silverton Aggregates, which has been based at Devereux in Kirby-le-Soken for more than 20 years, has been given the go ahead to build a 975sq metre storage unit at the new Telford Business Park.
The park is part of the expansion of the Gorse Lane Industrial Estate, north of Telford Road, which was approved by planners in 2012.
A report by the company’s planning agent said: “The company has been able to expand their operations throughout East Anglia over the past 20 years, with premises throughout Essex as well as in Ipswich and Great Yarmouth.
“This scheme will provide a central base from which the numerous other sites can be coordinated, including Devereux Farm.”
The plans have now been approved by Tendring Council planning officers.