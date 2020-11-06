LIVE music returned to Frinton after a popular festival was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The seventh annual Frinton Festival took place at Frinton Tennis Club last week with a socially-distanced audience.

Robert Max, artistic director, said it should have taken place in May but was postponed.

He added: "It was possible to organise three concerts in place of the original six.

"Festival concerts are usually presented in a variety of attractive local venues but this year the Tennis Club turned up trumps by offering their Covid-secure ballroom as a concert venue.

"The room’s usual capacity of 180 was reduced to just 72, with audience bubbles of ones, twos and threes socially distanced as required by current Government regulations."

Mr Max was joined by violinist Sophie Lockett and pianist James Kirby for the Barbican Piano Trio’s eagerly awaited concert of music by Beethoven and Smetana on Saturday night.

On Sunday Robert was joined by seven illustrious colleagues, including some who play in the London Symphony and London Chamber Orchestras, for a life-affirming performance of Schubert’s glorious Octet.

Some of the musicians had not been able to perform in public to a live audience since last February.

The festival opened with a sensational concert given by world-famous tenor Ian Bostridge, who was accompanied by the distinguished pianist Julius Drake.

Together they performed Schubert’s soul-searching song-cycle Winterreise.

Mr Max added: "Each concert was attended by a capacity audience – as many people as the venue is currently able to allow.

"Young people were able to attend two of the concerts for free thanks to the generous support provided by the Cavatina Chamber Music Trust.

"The organisers, audience members and musicians are very grateful to the tennis club for helping these treasured events to take place and they hope that this will inspire people involved in all kinds of artistic and creative endeavours to go ahead and plan and present such events for December and into next year."