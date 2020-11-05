A DIRECTOR has launched a fundraising campaign to help him make a pioneering film...about ninja fighting morris dancers.

Dominic Morgan, 48, hopes to raise £10,000 to help bring his film Morris Men to screens.

The film, due to be shot in Clacton next year, has already been given £75,000.

Mr Morgan will use the additional funds to cover the costs of post-production and the training of interns from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The training will include guidance for people with autism, disabilities and mental health problems.

He completed his first micro-budget feature film, Faith, earlier this year.

Dominic said: “During the making of my first movie, Faith, we developed a new group of young people called the Underdog Crew, which consists of people who usually feel marginalised in society.

“The aim was to provide them with opportunities to work in the film industry, which we hope will lead to them establishing long-term careers in film.”

“For our next movie, we welcome people from different races, cultures and identities. This includes the LGBT+ community too.

“We want to make the industry feel more accessible to them and the best way to learn is on a live set.

“Our highly skilled group of people will teach them every aspect of making a movie, including directing, cinematography, filming using the latest 8k camera kit and making special effects. It will be a rich school of learning for them.”

If he reaches his target of £10,000, this could unlock another £15,000 in match-funding from the Crowdfunding platform to cover the £100,000 total costs of the film.

The film has a strong anti-drugs message.

It is about a famous seaside town being on its knees and gripped in a vice of drug fuelled corruption, with ninja fighting morris dancers called in to save the day.

“In the pursuit of his childhood sweetheart, loner Tommy Feerman enrols in his girlfriend’s Morris Dancing Club – the Tendring Guild of the Morris Men,” added Morgan. “He soon realises that all is not as it seems - it’s actually a cover for a secret society of shadowy assassins that follow orders from the British government to control crime in local communities. Before he knows it, Tommy is sucked into a perilous under-realm, where danger lurks behind a crimson wax seal and the only dancing is with the devil himself. But he is happy to fight crime with them, to save the seaside town from destruction.”

The film features high profile actors, including Leona Clarke, from An Inspector Calls, and Katie Jarvis, from EastEnders and Fish Tank; Karl Howman, who used to star as Jacko in Brush Strokes; and Jamie Chambers, who acted in Fury and King Arthur.

The actors will be trained by world-class parkour and Eskrima martial arts experts for the exciting fight scenes.

Dominic said: “I wanted to make a fun and comical movie in Clacton that will help put it on the map, so it’s not just recognised as a set for shooting EastEnders on holiday.

“I also want to upskill the talent in the area and help them fulfil their potential.

“We have big ambitions to build a vibrant movie scene in Colchester and Tendring.

“In fact, one day I would like to set-up a fully operational Underdog Crew film studio in Clacton with video and green screen walls, a rolling road for simulated driving scenes and numerous small set areas to facilitate a diverse range of filming scenarios.”

Morgan is autistic himself and has been through his own mental health traumas following the tragic death of his daughter, who died of aplastic anaemia. But he has fought through years of depression to pick himself up.

Making films is now part of his self-therapy to keep going. He also wants to inspire other people who have gone through mental difficulties to believe in themselves more too.

He said: “At first, these kids with mental health problems turned up on day one of my movie Faith feeling introverted and made minimal eye contact with everybody.

“But eventually, I witnessed them flourish throughout the shoot and leave full of confidence and optimism, which was awesome to watch.” From each film, we choose the top three participants who become paid crew member and Underdog Crew mentors for the next project. It’s a fantastic concept and every production company in the UK should embrace it!” DB explained.

Jamie Wright, 17, who was an intern on Morgan’s first feature film added: “When I was younger, I never really believed in myself. I also didn’t have confidence in many things, due to issues from my childhood. My parents suffered from mental illness and it was really tough.

“I always felt like I couldn’t achieve anything, and I had nothing to show to the world. I also had a dark stage in my life dealing with a lot of suicidal thoughts. But I have overcome that all now and this experience has given me so much faith.

“I have to thank writer and director, Dom Morgan, a lot for this. He has really inspired me and shown me that you can do what you love from any background. I’m looking forward to sharing my experiences as a fully-fledged crew member with the next round of Underdog Crew members.”

The crowdfunding campaign will not only help people like Jamie to develop a career in film, but people who support the campaign will also receive a wide variety of rewards, such as on-set experiences, signed merchandise and opportunities to be an extra or producer on the film.

Visit crowdfunder.co.uk/morrismen to donate.

