A KIND-HEARTED schoolboy raised a staggering £2,500 after having his hair shaved for Cancer Research UK.
Cohan Coombe, 13, had been growing his hair for nearly two years and wanted to support the charity after losing his nan to cancer in 2011.
He set out with a target to raise £1,000 but smashed it by topping £2,500.
"There were many times when people encouraged me to have my hair cut but I wanted to see it out until the end and stick to the original date of October 31," said Cohan, who lives in Thorpe-le-Soken and is a Year Nine student at Tendring Technology College.
"I appreciate the difficulties the world has seen over recent months and felt even more motivated to try and help those charities still working hard behind the scenes.
"Cancer Research UK means a lot to me because sadly I lost my nan to this terrible illness in 2011."
In addition to his fundraising heroics, Cohan has donated his hair to the Little Princess Trust.
To make a donation, head to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/CohanCoombe