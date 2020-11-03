A COUPLE who got into difficulty canoeing had to be saved by the emergency services.
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, alongside Holbrook Coastguard Rescue Team and Felixstowe Rescue Team were paged to the River Stour, in the Cattawade area near Manningtree at 12.45pm today.
The couple had been canoeing but "got into difficulty" and became stuck on land cold, damp and in need of help.
Due to their location the access was difficult by land so firefighters launched their rescue boat and headed up river.
Meanwhile the Holbrook team had been able to locate the pair and coastguard officers were nearby, in communication with them and providing safety cover.
A Holbrook Coastguard Rescue Team spokesman said: "Once on scene the fire service was able to get the casualties aboard their boat and bring them back to a safe landing area where they were handed in to the care of the paramedics as a precaution.
"All in all a good joint emergency service response to this latest tasking."
In the event of an emergency along the coastline or estuaries or in mud call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.