RAIDS on homes of suspected drugs criminals were part of an operation to clamp down on drug related crime.

A total of 39 people were arrested on suspicion of involvement in drug dealing, as well as drug-driving, burglary and failing to appear in court.

Three vulnerable people were also safeguarded.

The operation focused on Colchester, Clacton, Braintree, Witham and Chelmsford between October 12 and October 27.

About 200 wraps of suspected heroin and crack cocaine were found when officers carried out a warrant in Peerson Road, Colchester, on October 13.

A 24-year-old woman and two men aged 49 and 53 were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs and have been released under investigation while police continue inquiries.

A man was charged with drugs offences after a warrant was executed at an address in Albrighton Court, Colchester, on October 23.

Knives and 27 wraps of cocaine and heroin were also seized.

Kamaal Said, 24, of no fixed address, was charged with possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin.

He admitted the offences when he appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on October 24, and is due to be sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on November 23.

A 29-year-old woman was arrested after 67 wraps of suspected class A drugs were found during a search of an address in Lanvalley Road, Colchester, on October 22.

She was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs and possession of drugs, and released under investigation.

Officers raided an address in Singer Avenue, Jaywick, on October 20 and arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of possession of drugs after several wraps of suspected Class A drugs were found.

He has been released under investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Lewis Basford said: “This targeted operation was in addition to what we’re doing every day to keep people safe and catch criminals.

“Officers are proactively looking for criminals involved in drugs and violence and gathering evidence to bring them to justice.

“They’re also working with other agencies to protect young and vulnerable people, and to work with offenders to try and break the cycle of offending and exploitation.

“Information from the public is really important in helping us with this work.

“If you have any concerns about drug dealing in your community, or are worried someone you know is being exploited by criminals, please report it so we can take action.”