A COUNCIL'S leader is "extremely disappointed" another national lockdown is being imposed as he is concerned about the impact on businesses and residents' wellbeing.

Tendring Council is preparing for the introduction of new Covid-19 restrictions later this week.

The Prime Minister announced on Halloween plans for second period of national measures to tackle coronavirus, which will come into force on Thursday subject to being approved by Parliament.

Under the new restrictions people are being told to stay at home unless they need to travel for work, education and childcare, or for exercise or to visit an outdoor place.

Shopping for essentials is also permitted but should be kept to a minimum.

Non-essential retailers, leisure and hospitality businesses and personal care services must all stop during the period of measures, which will last until at least December 2.

Meeting up with other households is not permitted, except for support and childcare bubbles, but you can meet with one other person outside in a public space.

Almost all Tendring Council's services will continue, with many staff working from home.

The council is preparing to close down its leisure centres at the end of business on Wednesday.

Leisure centre members will have already had their November payment taken by direct debit, but will receive a month’s free membership when the centres re-open.

Princes on Ice, a skating rink at the Princes Theatre, will no longer be able to go ahead as planned.

Any customer who has purchased tickets will automatically receive a full refund.

Neil Stock, Tendring Council's leader, said it was extremely disappointing another national lockdown was being imposed.

“I am very concerned about how this will affect our community; from residents facing isolation, to traders having to shut up shop in the run up to their busiest time of year,” Mr Stock said.

“In the past week or so we have actually seen a slight drop in the number of cases in Tendring, which is reason to be cautiously optimistic. We want to be in a position to go into the lowest tier of local restrictions when these imposed national measures come to an end.

“Despite these new measures we must remain relentlessly positive, and remember you can still support local businesses – if you’re looking to do your Christmas shopping online then seek out Tendring retailers and join our Shop Safe in Tendring this Christmas Facebook page to see what there is. Though you can’t go out for date night with your other half, why not order food from your local takeaway.

“As a council we will continue to play our part in that through our Back to Business programme, and will also look to roll out government’s financial support packages as soon as we can once we have the full details.

“While we have to stay apart, in Tendring let us stick together as a community.”

The Tendring Community Hub is still running to support those struggling to get food or medicines, and can be called weekdays from 10am-3pm on 01255 686700.

General information can still be found on the council's website, or by calling the council on 01255 686868.