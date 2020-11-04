A TOWN council will pay £233,000 to keep its six police community support officers rather than ditching them in favour of private security.

Frinton and Walton Town Council held a debate on Thursday night over whether it should renew its contract with Essex Police next year – or whether it should employ a private firm to carry out patrols.

Concerns were raised that new local police commanders were not allowing the PCSOs to enforce some by-laws despite Frinton being “under siege” from unruly visitors during the summer.

One Frinton resident called for private security to replace the PCSOs as the council would be able to set the priorities.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Adkins said: “During the summer they were next to useless.

“We had thousands of people down on the beach with no social distancing – and nothing was done about it.

“People were parking on virtually every pavement in the town.”

But the council received numerous letters in support of keeping the PCSOs, including representations from Frinton Business Group.

Homelands councillor Linda Allen said: “For me this is a no brainer – we have got to keep PCSOs. They do a very good job.

“If we went out to private, I don’t think they’d have the backing of the police.”

Frinton councillor Terry Allen said initial quotes from security firms ranged from £173,000 to £500,000 a year.

“PCSOs are part of the police family and when they call the police – they come,” he added.

“It costs each household in the area £29 a year – 8p a day – for PCSOs. A private contractor would cost 6p, so for tuppence we would lose the police back-up and all that goes with it.

“The public like them, businesses like them, everyone likes them.

“But we need more communication with the police and they need to heed the concerns of our town.

“We need them to look into the by-laws and enforce them.”

Councillor Anne Davis said it had been a useful exercise to seek quotes from private firms, but that she still supported the PCSOs.

“They know the area and people are used to seeing them,” she said.

“Yes, we’ve had issues this year – but this has been an exceptional year.”

Frinton councillor Nick Turner said issues arose after commanders told PCSOs they could not enforce some by-laws, including on the Greensward and promenade.

He added: “We have the Greensward being used as a racetrack by horses and the Esplanade being used as a racetrack by cars at night.

“It’s not the PCSOs at fault, but the people in charge.

“We need some control back and to stop this antisocial behaviour.”

Chief Insp Martin Richards, district commander, said: “We are delighted that the community see the value of our PCSOs.

“They are an integral part of our community policing team and have built positive relationships.”

“We acknowledge that a small number of residents have raised concerns around the enforcement of by-laws, but as previously discussed, we are working with our colleagues at Tendring Council to address this, with the by-laws being reviewed by the council in the coming months.

“We will continue to prioritise our response based upon the level of harm and threat posed to the public.”

“Our PCSOs are looking forward to continuing to serve and protect the Frinton and Walton communities.”