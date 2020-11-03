Alton Towers theme park in Staffordshire is to close indefinitely as a result of the tougher lockdown restrictions that are set to come into force across England from November 5.

The country will go into full lockdown from a second past midnight on Thursday, November 5, which will last until at least December 2.

As a result, theme parks nationwide, including Alton Towers will close.

What have Alton Towers said?

However, bosses of the theme park have not set a date for when Alton Towers will reopen.

In a post on the Alton Towers Resort Facebook page, the theme park said: "Further to the latest update from the UK Government on the response to the coronavirus outbreak, Alton Towers Resort will be temporarily closing from November 5 until further notice.

"This includes our theme park, hotels, waterpark, extraordinary golf and spa.

"The safety and wellbeing of our guests and staff is our priority and we will continue to monitor the situation closely, taking all necessary precautions."

What to do if you have a booking

In an update to customers on their website, Alton Towers added: "Alton Towers Resort will remain closed until further notice and we will work to reopen the Resort to guests as soon as it’s appropriate to do so.

"Guests with pre-booked tickets on dates when the Resort is not open will have their tickets revalidated so they can rearrange their visit for a later date. Details of how to do this can be found here.

"Guests with bookings to stay at the Resort arriving between 4th November 2020 and 2nd December 2020 will have their short break automatically converted into a monetary voucher which they can use to book another visit.

"Vouchers can be used to book short breaks throughout 2021. Simply go through the booking process as usual and enter your voucher code as a payment method at check-out.

"The balance of your voucher will be deducted from the total cost of your break."

For further information, visit: https://www.altontowers.com/plan-your-visit/coronavirus/2nd-november-update/.