MORE than 30 people were arrested as police launched a huge crackdown on drug-related crime.

Police launched a series of raids and high visibility patrols which saw 39 people arrested during the specialist operation over two weeks in October in Colchester, Clacton, Braintree, Witham and Chelmsford.

Some 200 wraps of suspected heroin and crack cocaine were found when officers carried out a warrant in Peerson Road, Colchester.

A 24-year-old woman and two men aged 49 and 53 were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs and have been released under investigation.

A man admitted possession with intent to supply crack and heroin after a raid in Albrighton Court in Colchester.

Knives and 27 wraps of drugs were found.

Kamaal Said, 24, of no fixed address, will be sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court in November.

A 29-year-old woman was arrested after 67 wraps of suspected class A drugs were found during a search of an address in Lanvalley Road, Colchester.

She was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs and possession of drugs, and released under investigation.

Officers raided an address in Singer Avenue, Jaywick, and arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of possession of drugs after several wraps of suspected Class A drugs were found. He has been released under investigation.

Train stations in Clacton and Colchester were also patrolled by officers with knife arches and stop and search powers to identify anyone with weapons or drugs.

Det Chief Insp Lewis Basford said: "This targeted operation was in addition to what we’re doing every day to keep people safe and catch criminals.

"Officers are proactively looking for criminals involved in drugs and violence and gathering evidence to bring them to justice.

"They’re also working with other agencies to protect young and vulnerable people, and to work with offenders to try and break the cycle of offending and exploitation.

"Information from the public is really important in helping us with this work.

"If you have any concerns about drug dealing in your community, or are worried someone you know is being exploited by criminals, please report it so we can take action."