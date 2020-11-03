The latest items hitting the shelves in the middle of Aldi and Lidl on Thursday, November 5, 2020 have been revealed by the retailers.
We've rounded-up some of the highlights to look out for in each supermarket.
Aldi
This week, Aldi are selling toys as part of their Specialbuys set of deals.
These include:
A Police Ride-On Trike 6V for £29.99 each.
A Micro Scalextric Hot Pursuit for £29.99 each.
Plus, a selection of Disney colouring books, including Disney Princess', Frozen 2, Toy Story 4, Beauty and the Beast, and Marvel, all priced at 99p each.
For more details, visit Aldi.co.uk.
Lidl
In the middle of Lidl this week, the supermarket chain have a range of products, including bedding and sleepwear, winter clothing, plus indoor and outdoor plants.
These include:
The Elf on the Shelf – A Christmas Tradition for £14.99 each.
A Silentnight Single Comfort Control Electric Blanket for £14.99 each.
Plus, Silentnight Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser for £19.99 each.
For more details, visit: Lidl.co.uk.
Comments are closed on this article.