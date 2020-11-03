A BIKER was found to be above the drink drive limit after crashing his motorcycle.

Craig Mallion had been boozing at a barbecue in the hours before the crash which happened shortly before 11pm in May.

After returning home, Mallion had become embroiled in an argument with his wife.

In bid to diffuse the situation and calm down, he decided to take his Yamaha YZF for a short ride and did no think he was under the influence.

The 44-year-old crashed in Clacton Road, Great Holland.

Fortunately, nobody else was involved.

Police were called to the scene and found Mallion being loaded into an ambulance.

The roadside breath test they conducted failed, so blood was taken.

Mallion, of Harold Road, Frinton, was found to have 117mlgs of alcohol per 100mls of blood. The legal limit is 80.

He admitted drink driving at Colchester Magistrates’ Court.

Included in his 17 previous conviction for 30 offences, Mallion has a previous drink driving rap from 2001.

Raph Piggott, mitigating, said: “They had a barbecue earlier that day and later on got into a row with his wife.

“He went for a ride to cool off and felt perfectly fine to drive.

“Fortunately, the crash didn’t involve any other vehicle, pedestrian, property or street furniture – he simply came off as he was going round he corner.”

Magistrates handed him from the roads for 14 months.

He was fined £250 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £105 costs.