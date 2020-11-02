FEARS have been raised about drug dealers using a shopping centre car park in Walton to peddle their wares.

Homelands ward councillor Anne Davis said the suspected illicit activity is taking place in the Triangle shopping centre car park, in Rochford Way, at night.

She said the shopping centre is surround by vulnerable and elderly residents, who have been left worried.

She added: "We have had so many incidents in that car park with people fly-tipping, leaving bottles and youngsters doing handbrake turns.

"We really need to look into getting some sort of cameras there.

"I have informed Tendring Council's antisocial behaviour officer and he is looking into it.

"But I think we need to communicate with the Co-op, who own the land, and see what they are prepared to do - and perhaps we can offer some funding towards it.

"But it's something we should do for the sake of our community because we know that there are drug dealers, particularly in Walton.

"We don't want them meeting at the car park late at night.

"There are vulnerable people all around there, old people's homes and sheltered accommodation.

"If there were lights and cameras there, they probably wouldn't be there.

"So, I want to request we look into approaching the Co-op about some sort of security at night."

Walton councillor Ann Oxley added: "We have had major problems in Walton with the car park there with drug dealing - and a lot of fly-tipping.

"It's not very pleasant for locals seeing this drug dealing."

Frinton councillor Terry Allen suggested that gates should be installed and patrols carried out by private security.

But Nick Turner questioned when those meeting in cars were actually drug dealing as similar concerns by residents of The Esplanade, in Frinton, turned out to be unfounded once investigated by the police.

He added that the car park is privately owned and that it should not fall on the town council to pay for any security measures.

The council agree to write to the Co-op to highlight the issue and ask it come up with solutions.

A spokesman for Tendring's Local Policing Team said the the towns' PCSOs carried out patrols in the area over the weekend due to concerns being raised by residents.