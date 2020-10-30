THE total number of coronavirus cases recorded in Essex has increased by 553.
Public Health England figures show that 12, 427 positive tests have been carried out in the Essex County Council region since the start of the pandemic.
This is a 553 increase from the 11,874 cases reported yesterday.
Over a seven day period, 1,623 new cases were recorded in the Essex County Council area.
In Southend, 1,443 cases have been recorded, an increase of 25.
Meanwhile in Thurrock, there has been a total of 1,550 positive cases of Covid-19, an increase of 47.
Across England there has now been 839,580 coronavirus cases.
