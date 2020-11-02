ISOLATED residents across north Essex have been handed smart devices to help they stay connected during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The North East Essex Digital Access Support Team is handing out 40 smartphones and 10 tablets to residents in need.

The devices were awarded to the team by the Good Things Foundation, FutureDotNow and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, as part of an emergency campaign.

The campaign, called Everyone Connected, aims to reach 1.9 million households who don’t have access to the internet and are "digitally excluded".

The support team in north Essex, run by Colchester Council, Tendring Council and North East Essex Clinical Commission Group, has been helping vulnerable residents to get online since 2018.

Since the pandemic started, the team has been helping residents download and use apps to ensure they can stay connected with their loved ones, access medical appointments remotely and order groceries online.

Pam Merrick, from Colchester, said the device meant she can now see her family.

“I received my tablet in August and get so much pleasure in seeing my grandchildren when I can’t see them in person," she said.

“I get so much joy from learning new things, especially at my age, and using my tablet is so educational and makes me very excited.”

Before devices are donated the team installs essential apps for customers, whilst updating paperwork to aide them to use the device and how to access online information.

Residents are given one-to-one support to provide knowledge, understanding and confidence to use their new device; as well as contact details to ensure they can call the team for further assistance.

The team worked with other authorities to identify residents who would benefit most

Extra devices awarded to the team in October will be given to residents already identified in November, in time for Christmas.

Mike Lilley, Colchester Council's cabinet member for communities, wellbeing and public safety, said: “The Digital Access Support Team is committed to helping every resident to stay connected during these turbulent times.

“They may be a small team, but they’ve already helped hundreds of residents to get online during the pandemic so they can connect with friends, family, and the wider world. I applaud each-and-every one of them.”

Lynda McWilliams, cabinet member for partnerships at Tendring Council, added: “With continued restrictions on close contact with people the Digital Access Support Team is perfectly placed to help people – and while they have done great work finding those who need help, we need your support too.

“So if you, or someone you know needs help with digital technology or could benefit from being online in some way, then please get in touch.”

If you or a loved one needs help with digital technology, call 01206 282452 or 01255 686497 or go to colchester.gov.uk/digitalaccesssupport.