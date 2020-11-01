The latest items hitting the shelves in the middle of Aldi and Lidl on Sunday, November 1, 2020 have been revealed by the retailers.

We've rounded-up some of the highlights to look out for in each supermarket.

Aldi

This week, Aldi are holding a hobbies and crafts event as part of their Special Buys set of deals.

These include:

Clacton and Frinton Gazette:

A So Crafty Midi Sewing Machine for £29.99 each.

Clacton and Frinton Gazette:

A Wizards Lab Weird Science Kit for £4.99 each.

Plus, a Tie Dye Studio Kit for £4.99 each.

Plus, a Tie Dye Studio Kit for £4.99 each.

For more details, visit: Aldi.co.uk.

Lidl

In the middle of Lidl this week, the supermarket chain have a range of DIY products on offer.

These include:

Clacton and Frinton Gazette:

A Parkside Infrared Thermometer for £14.99 each.

Clacton and Frinton Gazette:

A Parkside Cordless Work Light for £14.99 each.

Clacton and Frinton Gazette:

Plus, a Parkside 20V Cordless Drill Driver & Accessory Set for £69.99 per set.

For more details, visit Lidl.co.uk.