A SEAFRONT restaurant in Clacton which ran its own Eat Out to Help Out scheme is set to relaunch it next month in a bid to save jobs.

Clacton Pavilion first launched the initiative in September after the Government’s scheme ended.

It meant diners could enjoy up to 50 per cent off food, up to a maximum of £10 per person, from Monday to Wednesday.

The leisure and hospitality sector in the resort has been hit hard by the Covid-19 lockdown and the Government scheme was a welcome boost

Clacton Pavilion director Billy Peak has now decided to again subsidise meals at the historic venue’s Armstrong’s restaurant throughout November.

“We ran the initiative throughout September and stopped to take stock of the situation,” he said.

“With the rules changing and the current situation with Covid – we haven’t got any staff on furlough at the moment – we have decided to relaunch it for November.

“We want to do whatever we can to keep as many members of staff employed as possible – they are so important to us.

“In September we had a fantastic reaction and our customers were very pleased with it.

“We’ll again be offering the full menu, in the morning, afternoon and evening, but it doesn’t include drinks.”

Mr Peak added that with Essex currently in tier two restrictions, the restaurant can only take groups of up to six from a single household.

“People generally know the rules in our area now and are abiding by them,” he added.

“The situation has been difficult for us financially.

“Because we can’t have groups mixing, groups of mates can’t come for a game of bowling and we’re not having children’s parties.

“With Christmas coming, we have no idea what’s going to happen.

“But hopefully our Eat Out to Help Out scheme will be good for both us and customers who are also struggling.

“But, most importantly for us, it will help to keep staff employed.”

The Pavilion will be offering 50 per cent off food at the Armstrong’s restaurant, up to a maximum of £10 per person, on Monday, Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout November.

Diners are advised to book ahead on 01255 688819.