HOME delivery firm Uber Eats has launched its app-based service in Clacton.

Takeaway lovers can now order food directly to their door at the touch of a button thanks to the popular platform's expansion.

Customers can order from McDonald’s and KFC, which are the first restaurant to launch in the area via the app.

The firm added that local favourites will also be joining the programme.

Toussaint Wattinne, general manager of Uber Eats in the UK, said: “We are really excited to be launching in Clacton firstly with McDonald’s and KFC and a host of local restaurants joining in the coming weeks.

"We hope to make it even easier for local residents to enjoy a variety of delicious food both comfortably and safely.”

Uber Eats said it has introduced measures to help ensure that every courier can access the personal protective equipment (PPE) they need for free to help keep them safe when they deliver.

The firm said it is also providing couriers with over one million masks, as well as providing free sanitising products.

The service will be available every day of the week from 8am to midnight.

Customers can download the Uber Eats app on their smartphone or by visiting ubereats.com.