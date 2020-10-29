AN animal charity fears there will be a massive increase in unwanted pets following the Coronavirus pandemic.

Ann and Reg Sims set up Clacton Animal Aid, in The Street, in 1984 and ran it until it was entrusted to the National Animal Welfare Trust in 2011.

The site has been operational throughout the pandemic providing care for cats and dogs until they find a home.

Over recent months, the centre has seen a reduction of dogs as the puppy market has soared online throughout this pandemic.

But it is feared that once people return to work, pets will be discarded by their owners.

Centre manager Lizzie Reffell said: “We are not seeing the volume of dogs coming into our care that we are used to.

“We believe this is due to so many more people being at home and taking the opportunity to own a dog, with many pets being sold over the internet, often for extortionate prices.

“Selling a pet over the internet does come with its risks, for all concerned, the seller, the buyer and the animal.

“There are horror stories of pets being brought and used for bait, or dogs being passed from pillar to post.

“We have had dogs come into our care because the person buying the dog, with good intentions, has discovered they haven’t been given the full facts and that the dog isn’t actually good with children or other pets.”

Mrs Reffell added that there have also been more reports on social media of dogs being stolen.

She said: “All of this makes life challenging for rescue and rehoming charities, but we do believe at some point this situation will change, and those facing financial hardship will need their local rescue centre to care for and find a new home for the much-loved pet they sadly find they have to give up.

“Once again homeless and abandoned dogs and cats will need our help getting them back to good health, giving them love, care, rehabilitation and a second chance at finding a forever family.

“We never stop caring and we hope our amazing supporters will help us to continue that legacy.”

Clacton MP Giles Watling, who visited the centre last week, urged people to give bedding, food and donations to the charity ahead of an expected increase in demand.

He said: “The centre was much quieter than I was anticipating, but the team advised me it is their firm belief that this is the calm before a very big storm.”