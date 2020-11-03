A LEGAL firm in a seaside town has taken steps to be more inclusive and accommodating for people with hearing problems.
Fisher Jones Greenwood Solicitors, based in Clacton, has revealed one of its employees, Andrea Godfrey, has passed the Level 2 British Sign Language course.
Andrea, who is a partner within the company’s Wills, Life Planning, and Probate team, will now be able to better communicate with deaf people in a variety of situations.
Her newly acquired skills will mean Andrea can give the deaf community more seamless access to vital legal services.
The hardworking employee’s qualification comes two years after Fisher Jones Greenwood Solicitors was awarded the Deaf-Aware Quality Mark.
The firm is also said to be the first to work with SignLive, which ensures deaf clients gain swifter access to a qualified sign language interpreter.
Fisher Jones Greenwood Solicitors managing partner, Paula Cameron said: “I am delighted to share Andrea’s accomplishment.
“Andrea is a highly-respected solicitor and partner in the Tendring area and this new string to her bow is true testament to her going above and beyond to provide an excellent client service.”