A FAMILY run business is set to donate a portion of proceeds raised from the sale of its special Remembrance Sunday balloons to charity.
Up, Up & Away, which is based in Clacton, is run by sisters Kelly and Emma Mann, and specialises in producing beautiful decorations for all occasions.
Previously, the company, launched 18 months ago, has made everything from football displays to a bespoke balloon arrangement for a young gamers’ birthday.
But the pair’s latest creation perhaps holds an added significance, due to it being a unique Lest We Forget balloon, in honour of Remembrance Sunday.
The one-off balloons feature a silhouette of soldiers from the First World War on the front, and smaller red balloons are also placed inside.
For every sale, Kelly and Emma will donate £2.50 to the Royal British Legion, after being inspired by the heroics of their grandfathers and Emma’s partner.
Kelly said: “Our grandfathers served in the Royal Air Force and the Royal Navy on the HMS Implacable, which was part of a rescue mission to save prisoners of war.
“Emma’s partner also served in the Army and did active service in Afghanistan. So, we are very keen to support the Royal British Legion.
“It would be wonderful to see as many balloons displayed in windows as possible.”
To find out more visit facebook.com/upupawayessex.