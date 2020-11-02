A THOUGHTFUL group of friends has launched a special charity initiative for an organisation which provides emotional support to anyone in distress.

Victoria Archibald has founded the Great Bentley Shoebox Appeal, in aid of the Samaritans charity, which will distribute the goodies to those in need.

She is now calling on volunteers to help her bring joy to as many vulnerable people as possible ahead of the festive season, who she is enticing with a prize draw.

Anyone who donates a shoebox of gifts, alongside the recommended £5 shipping cost, will be entered into a raffle.

The prize list is compiled of products and items – including wreaths and treasure baskets - which have been donated to the cause by local businesses.

Victoria, who also did an appeal last year, said: “After a year we will never forget, for all the wrong reasons, my friends and I wanted to arrange something special and end the year on a high.

"This year has impacted everyone and there’s children out there who will not have anything to open on Christmas Day.

“We just wanted to play our part to try and make sure this doesn’t happen.

“We want to make this Christmas as special as we can for as many people as we can and do what we can to help."

All shoeboxes must be donated to the Great Bentley Shoebox Appeal by Sunday November 15.

To find out more visit the Great Bentley Shoe Box Appeal 2020 on Facebook.