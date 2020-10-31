A BEAUTICIAN who braved the shave in aid of charity after being inspired by her admirable auntie has said “hair does not define you”.

Charlie Freeman, 31, is the owner of The Lash Bar, in Holland-on-Sea, and has just raised more than £5,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support in less than two months.

She impressively smashed the target after having her lengthy locks shaved at Studio3Stylists, in Clacton, before her fiancé Johnny followed suit.

Charlie now hopes her efforts will change the way people view those with no hair, while the donations will help provide vital support to cancer patients.

“I would like to thank everyone who supported us through this cause and are continuing to do so,” she said.

“I can’t lie, I was petrified shaving my hair, but I couldn’t stop thinking about all those people who don’t have that choice.

“I did, and do have a choice to have it back, so I have also made the decision to keep it shaved until next year and further forth.

“It was the most liberating day, and I am now part of a movement on Instagram and YouTube with a lady in Australia who asked me to show it is ok to have no hair.

“I want women and men to know they are beautiful, and that hair doesn’t and shouldn’t define you.”

Charlie committed to braving the shave in a show of solidarity with her auntie Catherine Emmerson, 54, who is currently battling breast cancer.

At the moment, the mother-of-three is having chemotherapy to shrink a lump on her breast and lymph nodes under her arm, which has made her fall out.

Catherine, who had a radical hysterectomy ten years ago after a smear test revealed cancer, will next have surgery to remove the lump, followed by radiotherapy.

Charlie added: “We as a family were so saddened by her news and it was and is very frustrating because nobody should have to go through this.

“After she started her chemotherapy, her hair started to fall out, and as a women losing your hair must be the most awful feeling.

“Having said this, she lights a room up when she enters and just has such a great attitude and keeps focused on getting better – her strength has been admirable.

“So, I thought about it for weeks and I just knew I had to do something, and since I shaved my hair, I have had women all across the world send me wonderful messages.

“The most important thing about shaving my hair was to make strong women like my aunt feel and believe that having hair doesn’t define you.

“Your strength, bold attitude to life, characteristics and going through life with loved ones is more than anything in the world.”

To donate to Charlie Freeman’s fundraiser for Macmillan Cancer Support visit bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/charlie-freeman.