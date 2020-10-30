YOUNG students celebrated the landmark anniversary of their historic primary school and nursery by holding a unique bulb planting ceremony.

Rolph Church of England Primary School and Nursery, in High Street, Thorpe-le-Soken, first opened on 31st October 1870.

It was named after a farmer and barge owner, called James Rolph of Thorpe Lodge, donated the money to build the school on land provided by the local church.

Since then the school has grown and been extended, and now includes well-equipped classrooms, a library, and a music room.

The young students also benefit from a stimulating outdoor space, which features a playing field, an early years outdoor learning area, and a large playground.

Last Friday, in honour of the 150th anniversary of the school, the children took part in a bulb planting ceremony, while dressed in outfits from different decades.

To mark the occasion, the children planted new bulbs on the school site for future generations of children to admire and enjoy as they pass through education.

The bulbs were also planted in the shape of the number 150, to honour the anniversary, which will act as a lasting reminder of the school's history and celebration as they grow and blossom over time.

Acting headteacher, Catherine Bickersteth said the celebrations have helped to bring the school community together during unprecedented times.

“After the months of lockdown, children and staff have worked together on learning about the history behind Rolph,” he said.

“The children have enjoyed developing their history skills and their learning has been enhanced by receiving excellent virtual workshops led by a historian.

“It has been lovely to see all the children, from Nursery to Year 6, exploring local history and talking about their learning.

“Rolph C of E Primary School and Nursery is a nurturing Christian family, and we are looking forward to the rest of the school year.”