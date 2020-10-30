A POP-UP store has opened in place of the traditional face-to-face approach to the Poppy Appeal, which this year is unable to go ahead as normal due to the coronavirus.

The Poppy Shop, run by Jenny Inns, is located on the corner of Hayes Road and Rosemary Road, Clacton, specifically in a premises next door to the A&R Jewellers.

As a result of the restrictions placed on us all, the annual collection of money and distribution of the uniformed paper flowers is having to be done in a more Covid-19 secure way.

The poppy's will still be available at certain supermarkets, and some schools will be selling them to students and possibly parents, but larger items, such as wreaths and crosses, will be sold at the Poppy Shop.

Jenny said: "This year is quite unique with all the challenges that Covid-19 has thrown at us all.

"It has affected everyone of us to some degree, not least how we can provide a traditional Poppy Appeal, and the short answer is we have had to compromise.

"There will be no face to face collecting, instead we have been given one site to set up the Poppy Shop and it is from here you can purchase what stock is available."

The pandemic has also brought an end to Remembrance Sunday ceremonies across the country, which would have been taking place on November 11 in memory of all those who have died in the line of duty.

Although a bitter pill to swallow this year, Jenny hopes the ways in which the Poppy Appeal has been adapted will contribute to being able to reinstate a degree of normality when it comes to the 2021 appeal.

Jenny added: "To all my usual volunteers, the cadets, and other youth organisations and associations, we have to say many thanks for your past assistance, but this year the priority is keeping you and the general public safe.

"The main point is to keep safe and beat this virus, so we can all meet up again properly next year."

The Poppy Shop will be open for two weeks.

To find out more visit facebook.com/ClactonPoppyAppeal2020.