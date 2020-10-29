A POST office that is due to be axed in weeks could be taken over by a town council.

Last year, the Post Office confirmed that the branch at Martin’s newsagent at the Triangle Shopping Centre, in Rochford Way, Walton, would close.

Despite a series of petitions, it is due to shut on November 9.

A last-ditch attempt to save a seaside town’s beloved post office could now be made by Frinton and Walton Town Council.

Councillors will discuss the closure at a meeting tonight, including a proposal that the authority takes over the running of the branch, which employs three people.

A report said: “Local people have been dismayed by this possibility and several petitions have been organised to garner support for keeping the Triangle Post Office open.

“Over a 1,000 people signed these petitions.

“If the Triangle Post Office could be kept open it would be extremely well received by local people and businesses.”

Proposals put forward include converting the rarely used downstairs meeting room of the council offices, also based at the shopping centre, into a post office.

The conversion costs are estimated to be £16,000.

The report added that retaining the branch would provide a “huge boost to the shopping centre for businesses and people” as well as providing a future revenue stream for the town council.

There are 1,500 weekly users of the post office, many of whom use it to withdraw their pension.

The post office is currently run by McColl’s, which is not renewing the lease on the building, which means the post office also has to vacate the premises.

Campaigners have also launched a fresh petition, which can be signed at the post office at the Triangle, with the hope it will influence a U-turn.

Tracy Poole, from Frinton, has worked in the under-threat post office for more than four years.

She says it will be a major blow to the community if it closes.

“Most of our banks have closed in Frinton, so we have a lot of customers doing their banking,” she said.

“I worry that the customers, especially the older ones, will struggle if they have to go elsewhere.

“It will also affect the other businesses in the shopping centre and the footfall will drop.”

A spokesman for the Post Office said they are committed to providing a post office in the area and understand how important they are to a community.

“We are looking at ways to provide post office services,” they said.

The council will decide tonight whether to agree funding for the conversion to support a formal application to run the post office from the council building.