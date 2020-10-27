Could one of Britain’s most dearly missed retailers really be making an unexpected comeback next year?

A new Twitter account purporting to be from Woolworths said it is returning to the high street with three trial stores due to open late 2021.

But many are questioning if the announcement is in fact a hoax, with the unverified account posting messages containing spelling mistakes and an empty web link.

The store, famous for its pick ‘n’ mix sweets, children’s clothes, homewares, CDs and DVDs went into administration in 2008 and closed all of its UK stores by January 2009.

In an announcement this morning on the newly made Woolworth UK Twitter account, the retailer said: "Here to save 2020! Woolworths is coming back to your high street, as a physical store!

Our return will be via. 3 trial stores, that are being planned to open late 2021. Can’t wait to be back! ❤️ https://t.co/HPT9g3saLj — Woolworths UK (@UKWoolworths) October 27, 2020

"A couple of legal things to get sorted, but we’re full steam ahead at Woolworths HQ.

"We want to get this right, so we need your help. What do you want at your UK #YourWoolworths?"

The store, affectionately known as Woolies, said there would be more announcements throughout the week and chances for shoppers to win prizes.

Scores of Twitter users jumped on the annoucement to question its legitmacy.

A further tweet from the new account added: "Our trial stores will open in 2021. Very own the online Woolsworths, so we will be retail only.

"Before we launch we have a few legal contracts to sign, but we’re super excited!"

The Woolworths UK trademark was bought in 2009 and later merged with online brand Very.co.uk.

Very announced the move on its website, promising that customers of the defunct Woolworths site would be able to find many of the same products on its own site.

It said at the time: "Just in case you didn’t know, the Woolworths online store has closed its virtual doors for the last time (sad face) but the great news is you can still use your Woolworths account to shop at Very!

"You can find 1000s of the same great products you used to love shopping at Woolworths, plus lots and lots of new ones too.